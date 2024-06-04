News

Premiere: Carter Vail Shares New Single “Harder to Kill” New Album 100 Cowboys Due out July 19th via Assemble Sound

Last year, LA-based singer/songwriter Carter Vail returned with his latest EP, The Interstellar Tennis Championship Vol. II, the follow-up to Vol. 1 which arrived in 2020. This year, Vail has already shared a loose EP of comedic cuts, Songs From The Internet, and is continuing his rapid release schedule with another album, 100 Cowboys.

Despite the name, it isn’t a country album. As Vail explains, the name comes from a longtime infatuation with the campy side of cowboy culture and the vulnerable emotional undercurrent running beneath the cowboy mythos. The record was recorded with co-writer and co-producer Noah Tauscher and follows Vail in the aftermath of a difficult break-up. Vail pairs heartbroken lyrics with upbeat indie rock, dousing his most personal lyricism with shimmering synths and fizzy hooks.

Vail has already shared the album’s lead single, “Arizona,” and last month’s “Nashville,” and today he’s back with his latest track, “Harder to Kill,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Harder to Kill” hits like a dose of pure catharsis, dressing up glittering guitar lines and pining lyricism with a shout-along hook. It is strident and anthemic—especially with the gang vocals on the chorus—but Vail also lets plenty of vulnerability seep into the track, tracing a portrait of the unmoored and uncertain reality of heartbreak: “How’s your dog/ How’s your sister / I shouldn’t care / I shouldn’t miss them / I’m getting sun / Calling friends up / Drinking water / Getting stoned.”

Vail says of the track, “Last year I got broken up with super hard. ‘Harder to Kill’ was one of the first songs I wrote following that breakup. It’s about not realizing how much your life can be upended, and how so much of your life can become entangled in another person. It’s one of the most honestly emotional songs I’ve written, but much like the rest of my new record 100 Cowboys, there’s a lot of light heartedness in it as well (maybe a little coping mechanism hiding inside the songs). I hope you enjoy, cause it’s one of my favorites!”

Check out the song below. 100 Cowboys is due out July 19th via Assemble Sound.

<p>