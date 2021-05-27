News

Premiere: D’Arcy Debuts New Single “Bad Habit” Debut EP Coming August





NYC-based indie act D’Arcy is new to the scene but is already making waves with her first set of singles. Pulling from sources as diverse as Fiona Apple’s art pop and Nine Inch Nails’ industrial rock, D’Arcy made her debut with “Crush” and “Bad Girls” late last year. Now she’s back with her first release of the year, her latest single “Bad Habit,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Bad Habit” brings D’Arcy’s dark side to the forefront, soundtracking rising drama with percussive 808s and an alluring smoky vocal performance from D’Arcy. It’s the type of pounding nocturnal alt pop that acts as the perfect complement to both a neon-lit night out or an introspective drive. As D’Arcy describes, “‘Bad Habit’ is the aftermath of the “cocaine, head spin, pills and gin” detailed in ‘Bad Girls.’ ‘Crush’ is fun and playful, ‘Bad Girls’ is more intense and kind of naughty, and ‘Bad Habit’ is the darkest and most vulnerable of the three. The lyrics of the song are rooted in the consequences of addiction and what it feels like to reach a point of ultimate defeat. The party isn’t fun anymore in ‘Bad Habit.’”

She continues, describing the process behind the track saying, “I wrote ‘Bad Habit’ at a studio in LA called The Lair with my friend Zach Sorgen. We originally wrote to a very simple bass line I came up with on the E minor scale. We worked with Bruce Waynne (Midi Mafia) to structure the initial song and come up with some parts. All the lyrics and melodies were written in a short time in the studio, when we were just vibing. So we just had a really simple bass line, drum loop, and some electric guitar layered over that. I sang to that, and from there, my friend Patrick (RUSL) produced the song out…Compared to some of the other songs we’ve collaborated on, ‘Bad Habit’ was finished fairly quickly (we did 16 versions of ‘Crush’ before settling on the final one).”

D’Arcy also described all of the many projects she has in store for the future: “I am releasing my first EP in August and touring behind it at the end of summer (Aug 14-Sept27) across the US with 30+ dates in support of Lee DeWyze. The live performance will be slightly different than my recorded EP as I will be showcasing the songs in a broken down format with just me and my keyboard. In the meantime, I have a special remix EP coming out in June, and maybe a few DJ sets and shows here and there before tour. I am a very enthusiastic techno DJ on the side.”

Check out the song below and watch for D’Arcy’s forthcoming EP in August.