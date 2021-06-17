News

Premiere: Declan Welsh and The Decadent West Debut New Single "Parisian Friends" It's Been A Year EP Coming Later This Year

Photography by Sedona May



Scottish indie rock quartet Declan Welsh and The Decadent West is perhaps best known for their roaring punk anthems and defiantly left wing values. With tracks like 2017’s “Nazi Boys” the band was born with the philosophy of making their voices heard, loudly and unambiguously. Yet, the band’s debut album, 2019’s Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold, already showed a band in evolution, breaking into a dynamic melting pot of indie genres.

The latest step in the band’s growth is showcased on their upcoming EP, fittingly titled It’s Been A Year, which sees the band breaking into new avenues of indie rock, at times anthemic, at others propulsive and punk-tinged. The band has already shared the first track from the EP, “Another One,” and is now back with their latest single, “Parisian Friends,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Parisian Friends” once again proves the Welsh and company’s penchant for an irresistible hook. With fiery guitar licks, shout-along choruses, and driving tempos, the band lovingly recreates the sound of the 2000s garage rock revival. However, rather than just rotely imitating the stylings of early Arctic Monkeys and The Libertines, Declan Welsh and The Decadent West instead hit on exactly the right cocktail of irrepressible energy and swaggering attitude that made that era so memorable. Few bands recreating this style make indie rock sound quite this vital, undeniably cool, and outright fun.

Declan Welsh says of the track, “‘Parisian Friends’ is a song about being surrounded by cool people and feeling like you might not match up. It’s a fun, tongue-in-cheek tune that’s meant to be played live and jumped around to. It was written while we played a gig in Paris, after Duncan (guitarist) had driven his old banger of a car all the way from Glasgow. That car was written off after we made it back. The French is deliberately ham-fisted as it’s about trying to superficially present yourself as one thing, when you know that’s not who you really are.”

Check out the track below and watch for the It’s Been A Year EP, coming later this year.