News

All





Premiere: Dorio Shares New Single “Plastic Heart” Announces New Album Super Love 3 Out on June 20th via Earth Libraries

Photography by Elise Barbin

Dorio is the project of Austin, Texas-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Chad Doriocourt and his songwriting partner Rachel Rascoe. The pair debuted in 2020 with their full-length album, Yesterday the Sky Was Blue, and followed in 2023 with their sophomore record, Strawberry Dream. They returned earlier this year with another new single, “Make My World,” picking up where they left off with a genre-fusing sound that bridges vintage pop songwriting, vibrant hip hop and dance rhythms, and ‘90s-indebted production.

Later this summer, they’re set to dive deeper into this sound with a sunny new album, Super Love 3, out on June 20th via Earth Libraries. Accompanying the news of the record, today the band are also sharing another new single, “Plastic Heart,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Plastic Heart” is bright and feather-light, soaking Dorio’s sighing vocal melodies in guitar hooks and infectious drum grooves. It is a seamless blend of textures and tones, with 808s dancing beneath acoustic lines and fuzzy psych pop guitar riffs. Meanwhile, Dorio and Rascoe whisper and croon their way through the track, bringing a summery warmth out of the spacious mix. The track’s indelible beat is equally breezy, drawing from the self-referential and nostalgic era of ‘90s sampling. As Dorio describes, the idea for the track began to coalesce while listening to ‘90s hip-hop sampling from 1970s funk. Dorio wrote the first version of the track on acoustic guitar over a ‘70s breakbeat before bringing in drummer CJ Eliasen to rework the beat in his Austin studio.

“Whenever I find a drum break that I like, it’s instantly so inspiring,” says Dorio. “It was a really fun way to formulate a song, knowing I would replace the drum break with a totally different live-recorded drum beat, and then make my own sample from the recorded drums. A lot of the songs on the album used some version of this method.”

Dorio wrote the track’s lyrics during a bout of loneliness and hypochondria while his longtime partner Rascoe was away for the weekend. Dorio has a mild heart arrhythmia, and with nobody around, he dug a blood pressure monitor out from the closet. “I get embarrassed to do hypochondriac stuff around Rachel, but she was out of town,” he says. She’d hid this heart monitor from me, but I found it. I was getting so nervous, and I felt like my heart was going to explode. I’d planned to work on other songs we had going while Rachel was out of town, but I was like, ‘Well, if I’m having this feeling, I guess I’ll just embrace it,’ and I ended up writing ‘Plastic Heart.’”

“I was a lot more present for the rest of the songwriting on the album, but this song was kind of different, because Chad wrote it while I was gone,” says Rascoel. “Coming in and recording my parts, it felt like we were singing to each other across space and time, which I think fits with the meaning of the song.”

Check out the song below. Super Love 3 is out everywhere on June 20th via Earth Libraries.

<p>