News

All





Premiere: Dutch Criminal Record Debuts New Video For “It’s Gonna Be Okay” New EP It’s Gonna Be Okay Out Now Via frtyfve Records





UK indie and surf-pop trio Dutch Criminal Record returned last month with their latest EP, It’s Gonna Be Okay. Once again the band effortlessly rides the line between indie pop and surf rock, mixing ‘60s pop harmonies, driving surf rock guitars, and glittering synths for five tracks of easygoing buoyant delights. Following the EP, the band is back again with their new video for the EP’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“It’s Gonna Be Okay” departs from the rest of the EP’s upbeat charms, instead crafting a more thoughtful and textured take on the band’s sound. The track steadily builds from a downcast low, accompanied only by cleanly strummed guitar, into towering indie rock heights, turning into a gorgeous symphony of pounding melodies and shimmering synths. Meanwhile, co-vocalist Joe Frampton delivers his vocals in contemplative spoken word passages, tracing the oppressive depression of lockdown while holding steadfast to the hope held in another day. It’s a dramatic tone-setter for the EP, and a heart-warming anthem in its own right.

Joe Frampton says of the track, “I wrote ‘It’s Gonna Be Okay’ about 20 minutes before meeting my friends at a pub in my parents’ hometown in Chichester on Christmas Eve 2020. At the time we were in tier 2 covid restrictions and about to move to tier 4 on boxing day and we’d just decided that we wouldn’t see our extended family for Christmas.

The rhythm part just came to me the day before as I was messing around on my guitar, and so before leaving to go to the pub I decided to see if I could make a song out of it. I ended up writing all the parts in one take which is why the structure has this kinda weird linear feel to it which just keeps building. When I came to write the lyrics weeks later, I actually found it really difficult to express what I wanted the song to say, which is why I went down the spoken word route as I think It gave me more expressive scope. The song is about more than one idea I think but it’s mostly framed in the context of my morning commute (which was a brutal two-hour slog into London). I guess that the main theme in the lyrics is hope and how good it feels to hope after a long time of not feeling any.”

Check out the video below. It’s Gonna Be Okay is out now via frtyfve Records.

<p>