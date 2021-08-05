News

All





Premiere: EG Vines Debuts New Single “Waiting On The Aliens” Through The Mirror Coming August 27th

Photography by Nate Brown



Nashville singer/songwriter EG Vines has had a whirlwind few years, first quitting his corporate job to pursue music full-time, then releasing his 2019 debut, Family Business. Later this month Vines is sharing his sophomore album, Through The Mirror. With his sophomore effort Vines channels alt rock and indie folk influences alike for a wide-ranging exploration, touching on everything from modern angst, American history, and even alien visitors. The latter topic is at the center of his third and final single, “Waiting On The Aliens,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Waiting On The Aliens” initially begins in a spacious mode, carried by gentle keys and psychedelic guitar lines. Quickly the cosmic instrumental tones come back to Earth as Vines launches into a gritty, stadium-sized guitar solo and mammoth alt rock climax. Vines calls down the aliens to come and take him away, burning the house down on his way out.

Vines says of the track, “I mean, who isn’t waiting on the aliens?! Personally, I think the aliens are just waiting for humans to have one more cognitive evolutionary leap so that we’re finally cool enough to party with them. I wouldn’t plop my bright, shiny spacecraft on Earth after watching us for the last couple of years.

Sonically, I think this song might do the best job of previewing all the components of Through the Mirror. It starts with some atmospheric keys, trippy guitar and a James Gadson-styled drum beat before turning into an in your face big guitar 90’s alt rock type thing in the back half.”

Check out the song below and watch for Through The Mirror, coming August 27th.