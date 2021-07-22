News

Premiere: Fair Visions Debuts New Single “Modern Kids” Announces Sophomore EP Modern Kids Due Out In September

Photography by Rita Iovine



Fair Visions, the New York-based post punk and synth project led by songwriter Ryan Work, has announced their forthcoming sophomore EP, Modern Kids, coming this September. The 6-track EP acts as a companion piece to the band’s 2020 debut, A Way Out, once again manifesting New York City’s deep lineage with dance, new wave, and synth pop, but this time embracing a reportedly darker side to the sound. Accompanying the announcement, Fair Visions is also sharing their first single from the EP, “Modern Kids,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Modern Kids” once again finds the band recalling new wave synth textures from the likes of New Order or Depeche Mode, married with pulsating interior rhythms drawn from dance punk touchstones like LCD Soundsystem. The track’s stomping synth hooks, syncopated guitar lines, and electronic percussion weave together, steadily building to an anthemic dance-floor-filling climax in the song’s closing moments. Work is joined by his close studio collaborator Abe Seiferth (LCD Soundsystem, Guerilla Toss, Car Seat Headrest), together crafting an intoxicating new wave rush with the forthcoming EP’s title track.

Work says of the song, “Looking back now, it’s a tune that opened up some doors in my songwriting process. It’s an earlier song, I wrote it during a year that I was home in Tennessee between college and moving to NYC. It certainly developed since that, but the whole “I want to change every single thing but I can’t because I’m me” line came from that original version, and is the heart of it for sure.”

Check out “Modern Kids” below and watch for the accompanying EP, due out this September.