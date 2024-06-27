News

Premiere: Flower Face Shares New Single “Skeleton Key” New Album Girl Prometheus Out November 1st via Nettwerk

Montreal-based singer/songwriter Ruby McKinnon makes dreamy and contemplative bedroom folk pop under the moniker Flower Face. She first broke through with her 2018 record, Baby Teeth, introducing her emotive songwriting and intimate instrumentation, all suffused with gothic heartache. Later this year, McKinnon is back with a new album, Girl Prometheus, the follow-up to her 2022 record, The Shark In Your Water. Following a difficult breakup, McKinnon threw herself into her songwriting, crafting the tracks that make up the forthcoming record.

She explains, “This year I’ve been writing in a way that feels transcendent. This sounds cliché, but it’s almost like finding religion. For the first time, I dove headfirst into creation and let everything else go. It’s been like constant revelations, it’s overwhelming but it’s beautiful. It’s become less of an ephemeral thing that just seems to happen to me sometimes and more of a tool for survival. I’ve realized that to me, my writing is paramount—it’s the only thing that matters. As long as I have that, I’m okay.”

The full album is out on November 1st via Nettwerk. McKinnon has already shared two singles from the record, “Cat’s Cradle” and “Valentine,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Skeleton Key,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Skeleton Key” begins in a shadowed and ethereal space, with McKinnon’s airy vocal harmonies dancing above iridescent guitar lines and subdued acoustic tones. Yet, that intimacy gradually blooms into grand opulence as McKinnon is joined by a rushing current of strings and drums. McKinnon shows off a penchant for both understated textures and sprawling dramatics, transmuting the track’s haunting tone into soaring emotive confessions. Meanwhile, McKinnon’s lyrics explore heartache in starry, poetic terms: “Did it break your heart? / Or did you see it coming? / Led to the edge of the world with the sun in my eyes / Then I’m back in that tree / And I’m running forever / I wake up with your hands on my lungs for the rest of my life.”

Speaking about the song, McKinnon says, ”’Skeleton Key’ is about being blindsided - when you throw all your love into someone and then they disappear. I wrote it about a very brief relationship where I hadn’t even met the person, so in a more meta sense it is also about my ability to mine even the smallest, most insignificant moments for inspiration, creating something so dramatic and intense out of essentially nothing.”

Of the video, Ruby explains: “If each music video represents a phase or moment in heartbreak, this one is about the moment where you begin to transform your pain into something bigger. It shows me painting my face with bruises and blood and then taking sexy Polaroids of myself on the bed. I wanted to represent the way that I tend to exploit and eroticize my own pain in the name of art. Is that a talent or a self-destructive behavior? I’m still figuring that out.”

Check out the song and video below. Girl Prometheus is due out on November 1st via Nettwerk.

