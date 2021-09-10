News

Premiere: Fox Violet Debuts New Single “We Still Hurt” New EP Prisms Due Out October 15

Photography by Anna Azarov



LA-based act Fox Violet makes dreamy alt rock, blending dark ambient soundscapes with driving hooks and emotive vocals courtesy of singer/songwriter Thea Stevenson. The band steadily shared new singles last year, but this year they’re back with their debut EP, Prisms, due out this fall. Last month Fox Violet shared their first single from the EP, “Long Way Down,” and today they’re back with a follow-up, their new single “We Still Hurt,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“We Still Hurt” strips Fox Violet’s approach back to its barest essentials, with only a spacious piano line to guide Stevenson’s vocals. Stevenson’s vocals ache, thick with emotion and heartbreak as she explores universal pain. While less propulsive and hook-filled than their previous single, Fox Violet’s latest effort cuts deep, exposing a fragile emotional core and a singular poignant power.

As Stevenson explains, “‘We Still Hurt’ explores and exposes how hurt people hurt people. It’s as much about myself and my personal relationships as it is about how we are hurting as a planet and as a species. How we all have trauma we carry around with us. I wanted to strip everything down to just piano and voice as there is this truth to a piano that gets to the soul of the sadness I sometimes feel.”

Check out the song below and watch for the Prisms EP, out October 15th.