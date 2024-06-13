News

Premiere: Gooseberry Shares New Single "Dying To Meet You" New LP All My Friends Are Cattle is Due Out September 6th

Photography by Alex SK Brown

Over the past few years, Brooklyn-based indie rock trio Gooseberry have been sharing a series of new singles and EPs, first with their 2022 EP Broken Dance, and then with last year’s sophomore effort, Validate Me. This year, the band have returned with news of their forthcoming debut album, All My Friends Are Cattle. The record once again finds them touching on an eclectic range of sounds, pulling from punk, ‘90s alt rock, prog rock, and confessional singer/songwriter fare.

Gooseberry already have shared the record’s lead single, “Kikiyon,” and today they’re back with another new track, “Dying To Meet You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In contrast to the record’s jittery lead single, “Dying To Meet You” takes its time to fully unfurl, beginning in a spacious minimalist mode before bluesy guitar lines and pounding drums swirl into the mix. The track ebbs and flows throughout, pulling back into its opening liminal guitar melody only to charge into a whirlwind of distortion at the next moment. The band works in extremes, delivering a whisper-quiet rendition of the chorus before building into a climactic finale, complete with throat-shredding vocals from lead singer Asa Daniels.

As the band describes, the track is partially about both life and death. “Ultimately, none of us knows much about either, and so if anything, this song is about sneering at those who think they’ve got it figured out,” says Daniels.

He continues, saying, “There’s something about this tune that is eerie, like something beyond explanation is peering over your shoulder waiting for you to turn your head around. For the breakdowns in this song, our producer (Colin Bryson) brought a tiny handheld distortion mic into the studio for me to scream into. And I screamed my head off. That was cathartic. Hopefully, this song brings our fans catharsis. Or a sore throat.”

Check out the song and video below. All My Friends Are Cattle is due out everywhere on September 6th.

