Premiere: Guaranteed Feeling Shares Debut Single “Make a Move” The new group features Ryan “Hoagie Wesley” Ensley (Sonny Falls) and Alex Reindl (Old Joy)

Photography by Emma Bilyeu



Guaranteed Feeling is the new outfit from Chicago indie rock mainstays Ryan “Hoagie Wesley” Ensley of Sonny Falls and Alex Reindl of Old Joy, along with producer, and unofficial third member, Michael Mac (Tasha, Mia Joy, Burr Oak). Ensley, Reindl, and Mac have been writing, recording, and performing together on and off for years in Chicago’s DIY community. The trio played all together in the now defunct indie rock band Shiloh, but though they went their separate ways, in the intervening years they’ve crafted not only thriving creative partnerships, but also a steadfast friendship.

Ensley explains of the new project, “Having spent the last 13 years writing and bouncing ideas off of my longtime friend Alex Reindl, Guaranteed Feeling is the space in which we will come together in the most collaborative way possible, seeking to highlight our growth over the coming years and respective albums with Sonny Falls and Old Joy.

We chose the name Guaranteed Feeling because that’s what music is to us, and that’s what we hope this record will be for everyone who listens to it: a feeling you know you’re gonna get every time you put it on. With the help of the multi-talented Michael Mac, the engineer behind Pallet Sound with whom we have worked for the past decade, we have spent months making a strange little pop record that we hope will hit right every time you hear it and give you that guaranteed feeling.”

Fans last heard from Ensley with Sonny Falls’ 2020 double album All That Has Come Apart / Once Did Not Exist and Reindel debuted his new record, Trash Your Life, earlier this year. Now the pair are back together with the first single from Guaranteed Feeling’s upcoming debut, “Make a Move,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Make a Move” puts the band’s tight creative chemistry towards a new buoyant indie pop effort, driven by an earworm guitar line and a persistent kick drum beat. The already breezy effort is brought even higher as swelling brass tones and a freewheeling guitar solo join the mix.

Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics capture a similar mix of determined power and cautious optimism, offering up sweet gems like “Your heart’s been discarded / Get something started / The engine can be anything.” That hopeful sentiment lies at the center of the band. As Reindl says, “For me, Guaranteed Feeling is a kind of culmination of years of striving — striving that admittedly felt at times like it was completely futile and useless.”

Ensley continues, saying of the new track, “As our first song as Guaranteed Feeling, ‘Make A Move’ is like a thesis statement of our larger project of taking action and encouraging each other creatively. It’s a song meant to inspire one’s ability to look at the situation they’re in and make the best of it, to the best of their abilities.”

Get your own first listen to “Make a Move” below, and watch out for more to come from Guaranteed Feeling this year.