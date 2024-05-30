News

All





Premiere: Habibi Shares New Track “In My Dreams” New Album Dreamachine Out on May 31st via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Bailey Robb

Detroit five-piece Habibi released their self-titled debut album ten years ago and followed in 2020 with their sophomore record, Anywhere But Here. Those albums found the band evoking a blend of garage rock, surf rock, and ‘60s girl-group pop, lacing bright tones with a darker edge. However, their latest album, Dreamachine, pulls the band in a new direction, incorporating hints of disco, post punk, and synth experimentation into the mix. The record also features MGMT multi-instrumentalist James Richardson alongside production from Tyler Love and longtime collaborator Jay Heiselmann.

The full album is out tomorrow, May 31st via Kill Rock Stars. The band have already shared a trio of singles from the record, “On The Road,” “Do You Want Me Now,” and “My Moon,” and today they’re sharing an early listen to another one of the record’s highlights, “In My Dreams,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“In My Dreams” lulls you gently into the band’s world, encapsulating the glittering and evocative side of Dreamachine. The track centers on a steady drum machine pulse, which the band colors with a dazzling array of synth textures and dreamy melodies. The vocals lilt and float above the shimmering instrumentation as the lyrics explore the push and pull of a strained romantic relationship: “The skies above you took away, my own compass gone astray. / I can’t let you hear, I can’t feel you near / How do hands unheld grow old? How does something true unfold? / Now I must be saved, I never asked you to stay.”

The band’s Lenny Lynch says of the track, “‘In My Dreams’ beams us up to a dazzling dreamland, a cosmic world of sleepless nights and a hopeless romantic tug-of-war. This song encapsulates the mood of the album: a relentless longing, like something that feels out of reach, but that we are deeply connected to. That emotion is steering the song, as it unfolds like an inward dive into the pulp of Dreamachine.

I had been listening to a lot of minimal synth early 80s music, and my dad gave me a keyboard so I started writing songs on it. We had always wanted to go in a synthier direction eventually. James Richardson is our friend in Hudson Valley, NY, and we wanted him to listen to the almost-finished album to see if he was compelled to add anything. He added some mellotron to this song that gave it some really surreal elements in the background.”

Check out the song and video below. Dreamachine is out on May 31st via Kill Rock Stars.

<p>