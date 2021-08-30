Premiere: Henry Hoagland Debuts New Single, “The Great Filter Sweep”

News

Providence-based singer/songwriter Henry Hoagland has spent years circling the edges of the music scene, writing and performing under various names, first in Brooklyn then back in his native New England. Today he’s back with his latest single, “The Great Filter Sweep,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“The Great Filter Sweep” is a striking yet fragile piece of singer/songwriter fare, built around the plaintive tones of Hoagland’s falsetto and the spacious chime of his guitar. The track begins with the rustic feel of a home-recording project, as finger-picked chords encircle contemplative lyricism and warm, charming vocals. Hoagland finds a gorgeous balance of complete intimacy and profound isolation, only to be joined by tasteful touches of piano and strings. Acclaimed composer Nico Muhly and Ellis Ludwig-Leone of San Fermin lend their ears to the production and arrangement, adding gentle washes of color to the track’s quiet melodies.

Hoagland says of the song, “I recorded the vocals, guitars, and synthesizers for “The Great Filter Sweep” in a cottage in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I originally thought it might just be a demo, so I leaned into the snippets of birdsong and room noise that weave in and out of guitars and sent the track to my old friend and longtime collaborator Kyle Joseph. Somehow, though, the song went from Kyle to Ellis Ludwig-Leone who just happened to be hanging with Nico Muhly at the time, and they put together the strings, piano, and dulcitone that really elevate and round out the sound-world.”

Check out the song and accompanying lyric video early below.

