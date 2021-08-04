News

All





Premiere: Jackson Lundy Debuts New Single “Mrs. Principal” Debut EP Coming This Year

Photography by Quinn Tucker



Rising L.A.-based artist Jackson Lundy debuted back in 2017 with “Calypso,” introducing his easygoing grooves and warm blend of R&B, jazz, and folk. Since then he’s steadily released new material while finishing his degree at the Berklee College of Music, most recently returning with his 2021 single “Sophie.” Now Lundy is back again with his latest effort, “Mrs. Principal,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Lundy has already proved his ear for incredibly smooth hooks and “Mrs. Principal” is no exception. The track is pure pop jazz bliss, marrying breezy jazz chords, silken vocals, and a sing-along chorus, all brought together by production from Ivan Jackson of Brasstracks. Meanwhile, the lyrics take a joking, tongue-in-cheek bent, playing on the innocence of childhood crushes as Lundy sings of his infatuation with the titular principal.

As Lundy explains, “‘Mrs. Principal’ is my version of a song like ‘Stacey’s Mom,’’ says Lundy. “I wanted to write about the forbidden love that’s so common when you’re a kid. Definitely the most fun I’ve had with a tune.”

Listen to the track and watch the accompanying lyric video below.

<p>