Premiere: Jefferson Pitcher Shares New Single “Emerge | Rampike Rumour” New Album The Bellows is Out on April 11th

Indie singer/songwriter Jefferson Pitcher made his name as a songwriter, guitarist, and composer in the indie rock world before retreating into the textural and experimental corners of music making. He stepped back from traditional songwriting for 15 years while focusing on his family and turning his attention to found-sound and ambient works. Later this week, he is set to share his return effort to indie rock, The Bellows, out on April 11th. The record follows this year’s singles, “The Crane” and “Cartpusher,” and sees him constructing dense mazes of swirling guitar tones and layered soundcraft with a meditative focus on naturalistic themes.

As Pitcher explains, “Over the course of ten songs, I reveal an enmeshment and dialogue between human and animal, within the context of the natural world. In the cosmology of The Bellows, we are not transported by cars or boats but are carried by sparrows and cranes. We are reassured by the night’s exhalations. And we are reminded that home is not so much a physical space but a great warm room held within the heart.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Pitcher is sharing a final single, “Emerge | Rampike Rumour,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Emerge | Rampike Rumour” finds Pitcher crafting a gently unfurling sprawl, filled with swirls of dreamy melody and a steadfast rhythmic pulse. Although Pitcher may no longer be working in minimalist or ambient soundscapes, he still retains a delicate attention to detail. He fills the track with dazzlingly rich guitar arrangements that tumble and tangle together, creating a decadent pool of textures beneath his Thom Yorke-esque crooning vocals. The resulting track is steeped in a warm lull that feels intimate and nostalgic in one moment and deep and sonorous in the next.

Pitcher says of the track, “After years spent exploring ambient soundscapes and minimalism with the likes of Pauline Oliveros, the return to structure and melody and layers of loud guitars, and to singing, seeking the ethos that I see in Michael Stipe and The National, has felt like a glorious homecoming. The Bellows encapsulates all of my varied influences from Radiohead and Sigur Rós, to Kronos Quartet and Nels Cline, and brings those seemingly disparate elements into a record that feels deeply personal and nostalgic, one that represents sonically, something that I have been seeking for a long, long time. ‘Emerge | Rampike Rumour’ is the second song on the record and imagines a couple grappling with the shift back to a tribal, agrarian lifestyle, in a world where we humans share the role of dominant species with birds.”

Check out the song and video from Anna Gichan and Nico Protopappas below. The Belows is out on April 11th.

