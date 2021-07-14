News

Premiere: John R. Miller Debuts New Track “Borrowed Time” Depreciated Out July 16 Via Rounder Records

Photography by David McClister



Nashville-based singer/songwriter John R. Miller takes listeners on a journey through his native Shenandoah Valley with his new album, Depreciated. The record finds Miller in a time of transition. After 15 years on the road, Miller was newly single, without a band, and finding a healthier relationship to alcohol. From that space came Depreciated, a tour of Miller’s life, home, and the lessons he’s learned, delivered through his rustic mix of country, folk, blues, and rock. The full album comes later this week, but Miller is dropping one last taste of the record with his newly shared album track, “Borrowed Time,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Miller’s ambling country-folk style wanders into existential territory on “Borrowed Time.” Backed by winding pedal steel, dusty guitar soloing, and wistful melodies, Miller muses on time’s passing with an irresistible mordant wit. Miller drops some instantly quotable wisdom from the first lines—”Borrowed time, borrowed time/Soon as you drive it off the lot it’s in decline.” He takes some clear cues from old-school songwriting greats, all while bridging in evocative insight from his own dogged years on the road.

Miller says of the track, “I always liked this phrase, and I always thought it was funny that it’s generally used only when somebody appears to be near death, “living on borrowed time.” I always assumed all of our time was borrowed when it came down to it.”

Check out the song below and watch for Depreciated, out July 16th via Rounder Records. Miller has also announced new tour dates this summer and fall.

Tour Dates:

Fri, July 16 - Decatur, GA - Eddie’s Attic

Sat, July 17 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

Sun, July 18 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

Wed, July 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke’s Indy

Thu, July 22 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival (Sanctuary)

Fri, July 23 - Huntington, WV - V Club

Sat, July 24 - Corbin, KY - Hickory’s Hideaway

Mon, July 26 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle

Tue, July 27 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java Music Club & Cafe

Wed, July 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

Thu, July 29 - Middlesboro, KY - Middlesboro Levitt Stage

Fri, July 30 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Sat, July 31 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

Sun, Aug 1 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage

Sat, Aug 7 - Elkin, NC - Reevestock Music Festival

Sat, Sept 24 - Ashland, KY - Foxfire Music & Arts Festival

Thu, Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre