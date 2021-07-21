News

Premiere: Justus Proffit Debuts New Single "Thinking Type" New LP Speedstar Coming August 20th Via Bar/None Records





LA-based indie rock artist Justus Proffit is back next month with his sophomore album, Speedstar. On top of running the LA venue, Topspace, Proffit has been writing and recording as Justus Proffit for years, releasing a collaborative EP with Jay Som in 2018 and making his full-length debut with L.A.’s Got Me Down the following year.

His latest effort sees him getting more personal than before, stripping back the raucous punk energy to reveal more of the artist underneath. As he explains, “When the pandemic started I quit music, but I realized I needed to deconstruct my beliefs about music to get back into it, that’s what this record did for me.” Proffit has already shared “Burning The Ground” and “Big Mistake” from the record and he’s now back with his latest single, “Thinking Type,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Thinking Type” is the closer to the record, a jangling acoustic number coupled with a brief, but satisfying, guitar solo. Amidst the Elliot Smith-esque instrumental, the song finds Proffit delivering some of his most bitterly honest and self-deprecating lyricism yet—“I am ugly and a mess/And I’ll treat you like the rest.” As he explains, “‘Thinking Type’ is about people that are close to you on paper, but in reality, you are on two different trajectories.”

Listen to the song a day early here and watch for Speedstar, coming August 20th via Bar/None Records. Justus Proffit has also announced a few tour dates for this fall. Check those out below.

<a href="https://justusproffit.bandcamp.com/album/speedstar">SpeedStar by Justus Proffit</a>

Tour Dates -

9/23 Holland Project Reno, NV

9/25 Treefort music fest, Boise, ID

9/27 Vera Project, Seattle, WA

9/28 High Water Mark, Portland, OR

10/01 Milk Bar, San Francisco, CA