Premiere: K.C. Jones Debuts New Single “Bring The House Down” Queen Of The In Between Coming June 18th

Photography by Olivia Perillo



Lafayette-based singer/songwriter K.C. Jones has been a longtime staple of the city’s thriving music scene in traditional Cajun bands like Feufollet and T’Monde. However, her upcoming solo record branches past her previous boundaries, incorporating not only the sounds of Louisiana dancehalls but also psychedelic rock, country, and the lyricism of old-school singer/songwriters. She weaves these genres and traditions together on her upcoming debut record, Queen Of The In Between. Jones has also shared her latest single from the record today, premiering “Bring The House Down” early with Under the Radar.

“Bring The House Down” is one of the best demonstrations yet of Jones’s smoky allure and hypnotic talents. The enchanting bass line immerses the listener in the heady Louisiana heat as Jones floats above, conjuring a hazy mix of cosmic country and dusty Americana. Jones’ Appalachia roots meet her longtime love for Cajun music, all while twisting organ melodies hint at vintage psych rock. It’s a disparate set of influences but Jones melds them seamlessly, inviting the listener into an otherworldly soundscape of her own making.

Jones says of the song, “Well, I’ll paint a picture. I was very depressed, living in a tiny crappy apartment in a weird neighborhood, recently separated, and completely lost and alone refusing for months to even look for a silver lining. This song came about during that period. I really liked the idea of using the phrase “bring the house down” as a kind of warning for people to not come around or be involved in my life during this. I could definitely bring anyone and everyone in the house down to my shitty state of mind at the time, and that is what sparked this song and the conflicting “Alice in wonderland-y” imagery in the verses.”

“While writing this song I wanted all the twists and turns of the verse and chorus to ride on this one simple guitar/bass line I had written. I wanted it to float on it but also wanted the driving force of it to fade into the background so the contrast of the melody could shine here and there. My initial idea was that musically this song should sound like it has no definite beginning and no definite end, and that it just existed in its own dimension with that bass line going on forever.”

Check out “Bring The House Down” below and watch for Queen of the In Between, coming June 18th.