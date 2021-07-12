News

All





Premiere: Lakes Debut New Single “Retrograde” Start Again Out July 30 Via Know Hope Records (US) and Big Scary Monsters (UK)

Photography by Dylan Nolte



UK six-piece indie-rock ensemble Lakes is returning later this month with their sophomore full-length record, Start Again. In the midst of various lockdowns, the band recorded their follow-up to their 2019 LP Constance, reflecting on especially relevant themes of mental health, isolation, addiction, and perseverance. The band announced the record back in May with its title track and returned last month with “Matches.” Now the band is sharing one more taste of the record with their new single, “Retrograde,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

The twinkling opening notes of “Retrograde” initially point towards the band’s emo influences, weaving math rock guitars and plaintive pop balladry together for a sweeping, impassioned mix of styles. The track steadily builds into a marching indie rock anthem, complete with a standout vocal performance from new member Blue Jenkins. The track shows off the creative chemistry that’s the new center of the band, where fervent emo meets newfound irresistible pop instincts.

Drummer and writer Matt Shaw says of the track, “This was the final song written for Start Again and my personal favourite Lakes song ever.”

Blue Jenkins continues, saying: “‘Retrograde’ is inspired by a particular experience of trying and failing pretty spectacularly to navigate an avoidant attachment, despite impassioned arguments for the cause on both sides. It’s about how confusing and frustrating it can feel to try and work together with somebody only to keep coming up against the same problems, and how sad it still is when you finally have to let it all go.”

Check out the song and accompanying lyric video below and watch for Start Again, out July 30th via New Hope Records in the US and Big Scary Monsters in the UK.

<p>