News

All





Premiere: LAPÊCHE Shares New Video for “Small Shoes” Watch the Video Below

Since the release of their 2021 sophomore LP, Blood in the Water, Brooklyn indie rock outfit LAPÊCHE have been hard at work in the studio, recording their forthcoming third album with Grammy-nominated producer and engineer Alex Newport (Bloc Party, City & Colour, Death Cab For Cutie, At The Drive-In). The band released a pair of new singles last year and they returned earlier this year with another new single, “Small Shoes.” Today, they’re sharing an accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Small Shoes” is a breezy and light turn for the band, building atop steady percussion, glittering synth textures, and a wiry, infectious guitar riff. The results often feel like a plaintive daydream, but the band also laces the track with hooky instrumental breaks and fuzzy guitar tones to occasionally break through the reverie. Meanwhile, vocalist Krista Diem is a warm and lilting presence, with her lyrics winding through wistful vignettes of parenthood: “Small shoes, your small hand in mine / We can lose but we can find / Never changing would be fine / I’ll hold onto you.” The accompanying video is a single unbroken shot following Diem as she tours through moments of childhood playground joy, playing hopscotch, hula-hooping, and hopping on the swingset before finally diving into a pool.

She explains of the song and video, “We initially wrote and demoed around 18 songs with Alex Newport for the LP we just recorded, but eventually selected the 10 that best fit the record. “Small Shoes” is a song we adored, but it didn’t quite align with the rest of the album. So, while we wait for the details and release of LP3, we decided to self-record and share “Small Shoes” as a single and DIY video. The song is partly my daydream of having my own child with the bittersweetness of watching them grow. The video captures me going through some activities alone, which I have wished I could do with my own kiddo.”

Check out the song and video below. “Small Shoes” is out everywhere now.

<p>