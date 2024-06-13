News

Premiere: Las Nubes Shares New LP ‘Tormentas Malsanas’ - Stream It Below Tormentas Malsanas is Out June 14th via Sweat Records

Photography by Sal Rispoli

Las Nubes is the project of longtime Miami mainstays Ale Campos and Emile Milgrim. The pair debuted with their 2019 album, SMVT, and followed with a split EP with fellow Miami indie rock outfit Palomino Blond, cementing their eclectic mix of punk, shoegaze, and garage pop painted with a fuzzy ‘90s sheen. Along the way, the band also gained a fan in Iggy Pop, performing with him live as the first all-female lineup of The Stooges.

The band returned earlier this year with a pair of new singles, “Would Be” and “Pesada,” and tomorrow they’re back with their sophomore record, Tormentas Malsana. Ahead of the album’s release, the band are sharing a listen to the full record, premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Would Be,” the record’s opener and lead single, introduces the range of sounds and textures the band touches upon. The track begins light and hypnotic, with Campos’s vocals dancing above a haze of dreamy guitars before pounding riffs and thundering drums drive the track into explosive new territory. “Peseda” is sludgier than the opener, but similarly heavy, full of gnarled guitar textures and a wild guitar solo. In contrast, tracks like “Canse” and “Endredados” are more melodic, evoking the pair’s penchant for spiked and hooky garage pop, while “Caricia” offers a decadent slow-burn, steadily unfurling over an ambitious ten-minute sprawl. The band has an undeniable talent for rock songcraft, but hey also seem eager to play with it’s conventions, delivering tightly honed pop melodies in one moment only to pivot into simmering instrumental textures or colossal guitar riffs at the next.

Campos says of the record, “Tormentas Malsanas is a culmination of personal experiences I had firsthand or felt secondhand through the lives of my close friends and relatives over the span of five years. The feelings brought on by these experiences were charged, sometimes stagnant and unforgiving, much like the summers here in South Florida. When it comes to expressing these personal narratives I always felt that articulating them through the lens of nature was something that anyone could feel a connection to. A lot of these songs were written at a time when it felt like the world was going to end, which also presents a feeling of longing to return to something ‘normal’.”

Check out the record below, out everywhere on June 14th via Sweat Records. Pre-order the record here.

<a href="https://lasnubes.bandcamp.com/album/tormentas-malsanas">Tormentas Malsanas by Las Nubes</a><p>