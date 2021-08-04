News

Premiere: Lindsay Jarman Shares New Single “The Gallery” Debut LP, The Gallery, Coming August 20th

Photography by Grace Taylor



Atlanta singer/songwriter Lindsay Jarman is sharing her debut album, The Gallery, later this month. Combining Laurel Canyon studio craftsmanship with warm jazz-tinged arrangements, Jarman exhibits a candid beauty that came from laying pain open to the world.

As she explains, “There were extremely painful moments of my life that I was able to get some catharsis for through writing certain songs on this record … they definitely added to who I’ve become as a person,” Jarman says. “Patience is passion tamed, and the rapture that prevails the willful processing of trauma holds healing and gratification in its palm. This record offered that hand to me, and I took it. I found shelter there.”

Jarman has already shared “Rue Collective” and “Parachute” from the record and is now back with its title track, “The Gallery,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Gallery” perfectly encapsulates Jarman’s intersection of styles. Ambling acoustic guitar is accented by smooth piano runs, jazzy rhythms, and a twangy slide guitar solo, all enmeshed with Jarman’s smokey vocal talents. The result is gorgeous and introspective, adding an unadorned earthen touch to Jarman’s ethereal folk stylings.

As she explains, “This song, the title track of the record, is the amalgamation of love experiences. From romantic to platonic, to truly seeing my parents for the first time, to loving myself, to loving the process. Along the road of self-reflection and actualization, one may backtrack, and revisit old habits/memories/dark moments – it’s never too late for introspection, for growth, for diving inward, and giving outward. Every piece, the good and the bad, are to be hung up to reflect upon with admiration.”

Check out the song below and watch for The Gallery, coming August 20th.