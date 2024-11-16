News

Premiere: Nebno Shares New Single “Slow Motion” New Album Terra Out November 22nd via First Light Records

Swiss composer and musician Manon Schlittler has spent the past few years forging a delicate, ethereal, and transportive style, moving between shades of ambient, neoclassical, and experimental chamber pop with her releases under the moniker Nebno. She debuted with her 2019 album Streams, followed by her 2021 sophomore effort, Low Skies, and next week, she is set to return with her third full-length album, Terra, out November 22nd.

The record finds Schlittler marrying the icy confines of her inner world with a vibrant naturalistic streak. As she describes, “Terra came into being at a quaint wooden table in Switzerland, nestled in front of a window with a commanding view of a towering ash tree. I would come to know this space as a creative sanctuary where dark textures and ethereal sounds were formed.” She continues, calling the album “an introspective journey to paint a portrait of the human experience and a hymn to nature.”

This year she has teased the record with a series of new singles, “Love Is a Special Thing,” “Meradalir,” “The Garden,” and “When the Sun Falls,” and ahead of the album’s release next week, she is back with another new single, “Slow Motion,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Slow Motion” is a fittingly decadent slow-burn, gently unfurling atop of dreamy strings and meditative beds of keys. Schlitter’s vocals are glassy and otherworldly, twirling above the instrumentation as the track fills out with thundering drums and immersive production accents. Meanwhile, as the track approaches it’s end, Schlitter’s lyrics settle into a hypnotic mantra: “See me grow into the sky.” The results feel invitingly dreamlike, drawing you deep into a host of glassy melodies and subtle ambient swells, but they are also rooted in a simmering naturalist element, offering a track that brims with both beauty and understated drama.

Schlitter describes the track as “a fusion of ambient and folky vibes,” where melodies “reveal the earth’s hidden dreams.” She adds, “It’s about trusting the process of life’s unfolding, embracing growth in its own time.”

Check out the song below. Terra is out everywhere on November 22nd via first Light Records.

<a href="https://nebno.bandcamp.com/track/slow-motion-2">Slow Motion by Nebno</a><p>