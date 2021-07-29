News

All





Premiere: OSKA Debuts New Song “Woodstock” Full-Length Debut Album Coming Soon

Photography by Hanna Fasching



Vienna-based indie pop singer/songwriter OSKA made her debut earlier this year with her debut EP, Honeymoon Phase, a five-song taste of her understated indie folk charms. Since then she’s shared “Crooked Teeth” and “Lousy T-Shirt” from her forthcoming full-length debut album, and she’s now back with another single, “Woodstock,” premiering with Under the Radar.

OSKA has a special talent for bittersweet yearning poeticism, a talent that proves especially potent on “Woodstock.” The sweet chiming melodies and stunning harmonies interweave in a gorgeous tale of young love doomed not to last. OSKA knows that one day she won’t be in her partner’s life, but, for now, she’s content to simply “stay here under the covers and never look up / Like that famous image of lovers at Woodstock.” For OSKA, Woodstock is less a music festival than a perfect moment of love and peace. Even if their love isn’t meant to last forever, OSKA simply wants to lose herself for a moment in the uncomplicated joys of the present.

She explains of the song, “I once said in an interview that if I could travel back in time, I’d love to attend Woodstock… and then I ended up writing a song about it. I think a lot of musicians romanticize that particular period of time because so much great music is linked to it. I myself grew up with my mom‘s favorite singer, Joan Baez. My song is heavily inspired by this famous, very lovely picture of two people hugging at Woodstock. This image will forever carry a feeling that so many people associate with the festival. Even as a kid, I imagined what it would be like to stop time and forever live in a happy moment. For me, this picture comes closest to the feeling of freezing time. I don‘t know if that makes any sense, but I love the idea of envying a picture, a moment, people who were part of something as monumental as Woodstock.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere tomorrow via Nettwerk Music Group.

<p>