Premiere: Pearl & The Oysters Share New Single, “Evening Sun” Flowerland LP Out on September 3rd via Feeltrip Records

Photography by Laura Moreau



French-American duo Pearl & The Oysters are returning this year with their third full-length album Flowerland. The new LP from Joachim Polack and Juliette Davis is their first based out of LA and is a perfect soundtrack to fading summer bliss. Breezy throwback pop melodies and a beautiful welcoming warmth are balanced with a certain underlying melancholy as the band subtly reflects on climate anxiety and depression.

The duo has already shared the bright tones of “Treasure Island” and “Soft Science” but is now sharing a taste of the more downcast side of the record with “Evening Sun,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Where the tropical melodies and sun-laden vibe of the previous singles soundtracked the carefree heights of summer, “Evening Sun” takes place as the party winds on, the summer heat becomes oppressive, and the joy of “Endless Summer” is replaced by numbing exhaustion. The instrumental twists and winds through hypnotic psychedelic passages while the lyrics subtly call to mind the incoming costs of climate change 一 “Just one more round and I’ll call it a night/Can’t find my shades and the future’s too bright/How long is the longest day of the year?/I don’t know, but it’s near, but it’s near.”

The band says of the track, “One of the more somber tracks on the album. The idea for this song was to turn the ‘Endless Summer’ trope on its head, following our own reckoning with the fact that the once paradisiac promise of Eternal Summer had actually turned into a dystopian menace—old Florida tourism ads and classic sunshine state iconography seem particularly eerie nowadays. The lyric was also inspired by our rediscovery of long June days in Paris, when the sun doesn’t set until 10 PM, and the correlated experience of having become strangers in our hometown.”

Meanwhile, director Allyson Yarrow Pierce explains the inspiration behind the accompanying video: “How to tell a simple story in a new way: The tale of two French young people one summer in the heat of a lot of change. How that can rouse the spirit into a stale state of longing and distance. Where the vision for this project crystallized was the point at which Agnes Varda’s Greek and French roots met. The Mediterranean climate that houses both the South of France and the whole of Greece, where the meeting of land and sea, flower and fruit, water meets stone, and brims with countryside most similar to the climate of southern California. Varda’s 1976 depiction of the south of France was our touchstone and set the visual narrative and color palette of this film, along with the organic footage shot at Tittenhurst park for the Ono & Lennon 1972 television film.”

Check out the song and video early below and watch for Flowerland, out September 3rd via Feeltrip Records.

