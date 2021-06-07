News

Premiere: Pony Hunt Debut New Single “Who Are You” VAR! Out July 23rd via Wing and Wing





Jessie Antonick, the singer/songwriter behind indie outfit Pony Hunt, is constantly on the move. Since discovering her early love for music growing up in Chicago she’s lived on a sailboat in Oakland and lived out of a van on her way to New Orleans, all the while writing and creating. She made her debut as Pony Hunt with her 2016 record Heart Creak and is back later this year with another taste of lazy country doo-wop on her sophomore follow-up, VAR!

Antonick has already shared the first single from the record, “Stardust,” and is now back with her latest track, “Who Are You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Who Are You” Antonick once again traverses floating cosmic folk soundscapes, gently carried by waltzing guitar passages and startlingly gorgeous strings. Locked in a sweet reverie Antonick recounts a whirlwind romance from the first dance to the bittersweet separation that ends the song. Antonick brings doomed love to new life with a lush mix of tender romanticism, yearning melancholy, and alluring melody.

Antonick says of the track, “I remember the warm sun shining on my face while feeling rather melancholy and nostalgic, as I wrote Who Are You. A Roy Orbison inspired melody on my breath and the brief history of a romance on the tip of my tongue.”

Check the track out below and watch for VAR!, out July 23rd via Wing and Wing.

<a href="https://ponyhunt.bandcamp.com/album/var">VAR! by PONY HUNT</a><p>