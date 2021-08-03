News

Premiere: R.Y.F. Debuts New Single “Not Going Anywhere” New LP Everything Burns Coming Sept 10 Via Bronson Recordings





R.Y.F. is the art punk moniker of Italian musician Francesca Morello. She has already crafted three albums worth of righteous punk fury, all speaking to the experience of queer and feminist marginalization. Later this fall, she is returning with her fourth full-length effort, Everything Burns. The new record represents her first foray into electropunk, with Morello exploring the dancefloor as the newfound site for her burning rage and the unbridled joy of connection. She’s already introduced the sonic shift with “Cassandra” and “Normal Is Boring,” and she’s now back with her new single, “Not Going Anywhere,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

If Everything Burns represents the meeting point of joy and rage, “Not Going Anywhere” dives headfirst into the joyous side of the record. It’s a defiant electropop ode to love in its many expressions, carried by pulsating dance beats and Morello’s heady jubilant cries. She assures a lover “I’m here / Right now / I’m not going anywhere,” offering a respite of ebullient pride and summery electropop in the midst of the album’s burning anger.

Morello explains, “I wrote this song for my lover and partner but then I realised that love is all around me and that loves are many and different, but still they are loves whether they are romantic, sexual, friendly, affectionate or caring relationship it doesn’t matter… only lovers are left alive.”

Check out the song below and watch for Everything Burns, coming September 10th via Bronson Recordings.

