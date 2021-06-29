News

All





Premiere: Rightfield Debuts New Video For “Birthday Party” Debut Album Rightfield One Out Now Via Quadio Records





After sharing a handful of singles and an EP from 2018 through 2020, Arkansas indie pop duo Rightfield debuted their first full-length album, Rightfield One, earlier this year. Reed Hoelscher and Jack Blocker also added on a handful of gems missing from the original tracklist last month with the record’s deluxe edition. Among these new highlights was another one of the band’s self-described “intimate bangers,” “Birthday Party.” Now the band is back, sharing the new video for “Birthday Party,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Birthday Party” is a solid dose of wistful indie pop, awash in easygoing nostalgia and welcoming instrumentation. Though the lyrics have a bit of a doleful, reflective bent, the instrumentation is pure summer bliss. Acoustic and electric elements interweave almost imperceptibly as the sampled acoustic guitar meets watery reverb-drenched vocals, all coming together to imitate the warm haze of a well-worn memory.

“Birthday Party comes from a very specific experience that a friend of mine had at a birthday party where he ran into an ex for the first time,” explains Blocker. “We want people to put themselves in their own uncomfortable situation while listening to in the song - hopefully not in a way that provokes them to wallow in the past, but in a way makes them feel connected to all the other people who might miss an old friend or ex, or who have felt lonely in a social situation.”

The band says of the video, “This music video was the first time we had the opportunity to work with a full crew with a bunch of creative minds coming together and delivering on a vision. There aren’t many times that a video turns out exactly how you imagined it to be, but this video did actually turn out exactly how we imagined.”

Check out the video below and keep an eye out for the band’s next release, “BABY,” out this Friday, July 2nd.

<p>