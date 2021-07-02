News

Premiere: Ruben Dawnson Debuts New Single “Hold Your Head” Sunshower EP Due Out Soon





Norwegian producer, musician, and songwriter Ruben Dawnson has been releasing a steady stream of vulnerable indie pop singles, producing, writing, and recording everything solo from his bedroom. The singles culminated last year in his debut EP, Echo Emotions, and he’s lately been building towards his sophomore EP, Sunshower. He’s already shared the title track and “Safely” from the record and he returns today with his latest single, “Hold Your Head,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Hold Your Head” is another bouncing indie pop gem from Dawnson, this time offering an uplifting starry-eyed take on his sound. Dawnson continues to take creative new paths with his bedroom creations, and each one shows another facet of the rising artists’ burgeoning songwriting talents. Dawnson’s delivery is understated, fitting well with the bedroom pop vibe, but the instrumental itself bursts with energy and subtle hooks, crafting a joyous sing-along tailor-made to provide an encouraging word through hard times.

Dawnson says of the track, “Hold Your Head might be the funniest song I’ve made. But it also took super long to get the hook out… I don’t know why! It’s an attempt on my bro boy pablo type singalong song haha. I really like it. It’s just an uplifter really. Like I’m singing to myself trying to cheer up. I like to imagine Tupac singing it to me”

Check out the song below and watch for the Sunshower EP, coming soon.