News

All





Premiere: Savanna Leigh Shares New Single “happier songs” New EP reminders of you Due Out August 20th

Photography by Nathan Chapman

Later this year, Nashville singer/songwriter Savanna Leigh is set to return with her fourth EP, reminders of you, due out on August 20th. The EP follows after her 2022 album, the way i see it, and last year’s EP, somewhere in between. After first getting her start in the world of country, Leigh’s latest work sees her adopting a more reflective and stripped-back sound, evoking glassy indie singer/songwriters while retaining a distinct pop undercurrent.

Leigh says of her latest EP, “The songs are full of hidden meanings and the storytelling was the main focus for me when writing this project. I wanted the production to feel very Florida, driving with the windows down, summer air, and beach vibes, but with a melancholy undertone. It is a heavy project but in the best way.”

Leigh has already shared the EP’s lead single, “mason street,” and today she’s back with her latest track, “happier songs,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the meditative acoustic tones of “mason street,” Leigh’s latest effort finds her leaning into her penchant for sleek pop melodies. She sings above a chilled blend of understated percussion and keys before the track later unfurls into a shimmering synth-laden sprawl. Meanwhile, the lyrics navigate the aftermath of a break-up as Leigh’s attempts to find happiness while wrestling with her own pessimism: “I’ve been trying to write happier songs / I’ve been sad too long / But it’s hard when I keep waiting for everything to go wrong.”The results echo artists like Kacey Musgraves or The Japanese House, enlacing Leigh’s insistent pop songwriting with a yearning, confessional side.

Leigh says of the track, “I wrote this song after spending years apart post-breakup with my first love, and then we finally decided to give it another chance after years of anticipation. This was me admitting how scary it felt at the time. I’m naturally a pessimist when it comes to relationships/love, and so I go into most relationships assuming it won’t work out especially in this case when the relationship had already ended once. ‘happier songs’ is me openly saying it is easier to blame the other person for why things didn’t work the first time and you’re afraid that this time it might be your fault instead because of your own fears and sabotaging tendencies.”

Check out the song and video below. The reminders of you EP is due out on August 20th.

<p>