Premiere: St. South Shares New Single “Big Sads” Announces New EP BIG SADS Due Out September 20th via Nettwerk

Photography by Suzanna Gaunt

Sydney based indie singer/songwriter St. South debuted with their EPs Nervous Energy and Inure, followed by their 2020 full-length album Get Well Soon. With those records St. South hit on a simmering blend of confessional songwriting and misty lo-fi melodicism. However, following the release of their debut album, they took some time away from music while wrestling with the loss of their father.

They returned this year with a pair of new singles, “Better Days” and “Didn’t Need You,” and today they’re back with news of the new EP, BIG SADS, due out on September 20th. Accompanying the news, they also are sharing the record’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Big Sads” St. South makes gentle balladry feel towering and heart-wrenching. The track initially centers on subdued keys and an aching vocal performance, but it steadily expands into shimmering electronic accents and a skittering drum machine beat. These hypnotic touches enlace into a beautiful and spacious soundscape, with St. South adorned in dreamy production and hazy backing vocals. In these climactic moments, the heartache, longing, and nostalgic warmth wash over you all at once. St. South pulls you into their grief, but also soothes with intimate and insistent melodicism, crafting a track that feels both captivating and poignant.

Though the title track opens the EP, St. South says it was the last song they wrote for the record. “I’d been in a bit of a slump since finishing the previous four tracks. They were done, and I was really happy with them. But I still needed to write one more song, which felt impossible while I was so depressed. I was sitting at my piano one afternoon, feeling pretty defeated, and I was like, ‘I’m so sick of trying’. Then I just sang the line: ‘I’ve been feeling big sads.’ And I thought, ‘You know what, maybe I just need to write about that,’”

“The last three years were full of some very big sads, and this is the song I wish I’d heard in the early months of grieving my dad. It’s a song about me, for me, and the things I struggle with when grieving. It’s about longing for a normal childhood summer, stretched out in the backseat of the car, dozing after a hot and heavy beach day, my parents in the front, telling me to rest my eyes. Writing this song felt like telling myself that it’s okay, and that I can have those things again. It’s about surrendering to sadness, and resting when you need to…And, it’s about my dad; ‘I remember everything that you ever said to me’.”

Check out the song and video below. The BIG SADS EP is due out on September 20th via Nettwerk.

