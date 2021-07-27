Premiere: Sweet Nobody Shares New Single “Other Humans”

News

Long Beach-based indie pop outfit Sweet Nobody has faced a long road to their sophomore album, We’re Trying Our Best. Following 2017’s Loud Songs For Quiet People, the band has been largely quiet as singer and lyricist Joy Deyo was learning to live with the challenges that come with chronic pain. The record was originally set for release last summer, only for the pandemic to delay it. But the result is almost serendipitous. After all, what better time has there been for a record about living with uncertainty and the power of human connection?

The band has already shared a handful of singles from the record, most recently with last month’s “Why Don’t You Break My Heart,” and the band is now back with another taste of the record’s sunny side with “Other Humans,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Other Humans” slots into the same hazy mix of surf rock and dream pop as Alvvays, bringing summer memories to the fore with jangling warm melodies. Lithe and effortless vocals from Deyo answer twinkling surf guitar leads, all while interweaving with the band’s easygoing rhythm section. Yet, beneath the instrumental’s welcoming summer vibe is an anxious core. The lyrics track Deyo’s struggle to connect and experience life with the same ease other people do.

As Deyo explains, “Sometimes I feel like I’m on the outside looking into my own life. Always one misstep away from losing my standing as a believable human. I felt alone in that for so long: “Why can’t I just be normal? What is this space that divides me from other people? Is it even real or just perceived? Maybe other people feel trapped in their own minds too.”

I did a co-writing session with someone once and they told me that you should never ask a question in a song. I thought that was total nonsense! I started doing it on purpose just out of defiance. Music is a viable way of communicating. Why can’t I ask a question? Maybe you know the answer. Maybe it will get you thinking, sorting, figuring out something in your own life. ‘Other Humans’ is a question, and it’s a shout-out to anyone who’s ever felt like they were somehow stuck on the outskirts of something resembling normal human-hood. And maybe that’s pretty normal after all.”

Check out the song below and watch for We’re Trying Our Best, coming September 17th via Daydream Records.