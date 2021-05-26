News

Premiere: T. Hardy Morris Debuts New Single "Shopping Center Sunsets" The Digital Age of Rome Out June 25th Via Normaltown Records

Photography by Alec Stanley



On the eve of the pandemic, Athens singer/songwriter T. Hardy Morris was putting the finishing touches on a new solo record, his first since 2018’s acclaimed Dude, the Obscure. However, his upcoming full-length release is not that album. Instead, faced with the new reality of quarantine, the Dead Confederate frontman wrote an entirely different record, The Digital Age of Rome, enlisting a group of friends—including Drive-By Truckers drummer Brad Morgan and Faye Webster—to record the album.

Morris has already shared the title track and “Down and Out” from the record, and he’s now back with his latest single, “Shopping Center Sunsets,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

With a title like The Digital Age of Rome, Morris clearly wears the record’s themes on its sleeve, making no secret of its critiques of a decaying tech-driven world. That same decay is at the center of “Shopping Center Sunsets.” Morris effortlessly paints a picture that could describe any number of dying shopping centers in America, deploying simple yet evocative imagery of “car title cash regrets” and “bad gringo Tex-Mex,” all delivered through Morris’ psychedelia-tinged country. The result is darkly funny but depressingly accurate in its vision of the end stages of modern consumerism. All that’s left after decades of corporate greed are empty strip malls and shopping center sunsets.

Morris says of the track, “The song is a rumination on modern era consumerism and the decay that our world inherits from it. We look at old, abandoned, or dying shopping complexes and think, ‘oh, look, there is nothing in there,’ when in reality it is full of waste; acres of cracked asphalt, light pollution, shopping carts, the list goes on.”

“There is a very dated shopping center not far from my house that is one of the best spots in town to see the sunset. The stores and signs are all fighting for our attention, but the sunset takes over every afternoon. Nature wins every time. That’s where we shot the video and, although that place was where the song idea originated, we are all familiar with these scenarios across the country.”

Check out the song and video below and pre-order The Digital Age of Rome, out June 25th on Normaltown Records.

<p>