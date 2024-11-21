News

All





Premiere: The Backfires Shares New Single “Turn Off The Lights” Debut Album This Is Not An Exit is Due Out on January 24th

Early next year, New York-based indie rock outfit The Backfires are set to share their debut album, This Is Not An Exit, arriving on January 24th. The band have spent the last few years shuttling back and forth across the Atlantic, with members based in both London and New York. In that time, they developed a similarly transatlantic take on indie rock, pulling from the aloof swagger of The Strokes and the sleek aesthetics of British indie bands like Catfish and the Bottlemen or Courteeners.

The band released their debut EP, Consider the Backfires, in 2021, followed by a handful of singles, “‘Blindsided” and “Reflections On My TV” and “Joyride.” This year, they have released a steady string of new singles, “Brighter Lights,” “Dressed for a Funeral,” and “Replace It All.” Today, they’re sharing another new track from the record, “Turn Off The Lights,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Turn Off The Lights” is a burst of sharply written indie garage rock built atop bluesy guitar licks and a soaring chorus. On the verses, vocalist Alex Gomez’s tumbling, rapid-fire delivery makes the track feel like it could be a forgotten early Arctic Monkeys cut. Yet, on the chorus, he adopts a looser melodic croon, transforming the track into a sing-along anthem before guitarist Harry Ruprecht launches into a dazzling climactic solo.

The band says of the track, “’Turn Off The Lights’ is inspired by the moment when love catches you by surprise. When a Saturday night turns into a long weekend and then a month or a year. And then before you know it there was never a moment when you weren’t completely wrapped up in someone else.”

Check out the song below. This Is Not An Exit is due out everywhere on January 24th.

<p>