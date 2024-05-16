News

All





Premiere: The Co Founder Share New Album ‘Never Miss A Good Opportunity To Shut The Fuck Up’ Stream the Album Below, Out May 17th via Acrobat Unstable Records

Oakland-based indie punk outfit The Co Founder first formed in 2015 and to date has released two full-length albums, 2016’s Wye and 2018’s gymnasium. In the years since, the band have been building a following with opening slots for Into Over It and Sydney Sprague, but remained mostly quiet, only releasing a pair of singles in 2020 and a 2022 reissue of gymnasium. That changed in early 2023 as lead songwriter Hayden Eller and guitarist Andrew Graves began working on new music, recording in San Diego with producer Jordan Krimston (Oso Oso) and engineer Daniel Charlson.

As the band describes, they went into the sessions looking to evoke bands like Webbed Wing and Militarie Gun, layering massive hooks and riffs into bracing punk aesthetics. Over the course of the year, the band’s third album coalesced, Never Miss A Good Opportunity To Shut The Fuck Up. The full album is out tomorrow, May 17th via Acrobat Unstable Records, but you can stream it early below, premiering with Under the Radar.

Never Miss A Good Opportunity To Shut The Fuck Up turns between differing shades of indie rock and punk, but most every moment is fiery, propulsive, or anthemic. The record wastes no time, beginning with the lean and driving opener “I’ve Been Alone,” before quickly layering on the hooks with “Shoes For Runners” and “Bedroom Window,” both of which feature backing vocals from Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory. The band shows off a particular penchant for tracks that balance between melodic indie guitars and heavier punk elements. “Chump” delivers rumbling basslines and barking spoken word verses before sprawling into a soaring chorus, while the dreamy intro on “Bayview Dream” quickly gives way to a charging tempo and searing breakdown. Later, the scuzzy and distorted tones on “Wasted Honor” and “The Meds Go Far” contrast with a bright and instantly catchy closer, “Voices.”

Graves says of the record, “The recording process for NMAGOTSTFU comprised of three separate sessions in San Diego. The funny thing is we actually didn’t even plan to record an entire record! Our intention with the first trip down was to record a couple of singles (one of them “Shoes for Runners”) and put them out to get back in the swing of releasing music again. We had so much fun that we figured we’d record a few more songs to make an EP, and then we realized that a full record was inevitable. Whenever we had a session with Jordan and Daniel, we came out of it with a huge boost of inspiration; we couldn’t wait for the next trip down. It was fairly bittersweet after the last session because we didn’t want to stop hanging out and recording songs. We also can’t go without mentioning Alex Martin and Colin Frost for their help throughout the writing/recording process - Alex played bass on a handful of songs and Colin contributed to the songwriting for some songs too.”

Eller continues, saying “From the initial writing sessions to the final release conversations, making this record was the most cathartic artistic process I’ve been a part of. Working with Jordan Krimston and Daniel Charlson was so smooth and having Jordan’s Pundik vocals on the songs is extremely humbling. I wanted to draw from bands like Militarie Gun and Webbed Wing when writing this record (powerful songs with giant hooks) and so far we’ve been overjoyed with the response to these songs. We grew up on short anthemic songs and it has been cool to see people’s responses to our attempt to recreate that with NMAGOTSTFU”

Check out the full record below. Never Miss A Good Opportunity To Shut The Fuck Up is out on May 17th via Acrobat Unstable Records.

<a href="https://thecofoundermusic.bandcamp.com/album/never-miss-a-good-opportunity-to-shut-the-fuck-up">Never Miss A Good Opportunity To Shut The Fuck Up by The Co Founder</a><p>