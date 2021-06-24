Premiere: The Collection Showcases Forceful, Passionate Track “Loud”
"Loud" Is Out Everywhere June 25th
Ever since they were selected as an NPR Tiny Desk Judge’s Pick in 2019, North Carolina-based The Collection have been quietly honing their craft and touring their brand of indie pop alongside The Oh Hellos and Magic Giant, among others. Today, they premiere their latest track, “Loud”, with Under the Radar.
Having released three records independently, the band evokes shades of Mt. Joy, Lake Street Drive, and fun., but with a distinctly earthy musical twist. “Loud” addresses those who stay quiet in the face of injustice and features a strong, emphatic chorus punctuated by a passionate call to action.
Check out the track and the video below!
