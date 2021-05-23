Premiere: The Liars Club Debut Live Video For “Tutankhamun”

News

UK-based punk is having a bit of a moment this year, with a string of high-profile experimental releases from buzz bands like Squid and Black Country New Road. However, The Liars Club instead takes a different approach from their contemporaries, paring their approach back to the essentials and putting their focus on high-octane, mosh pit ready punk. We last heard from the band with their most recent single, “Tutankhamun,” following the announcement of their new EP Of Self. Now the band are back again, this time with a live video for “Tutankhamun,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Tutankhamun” throws back to the blistering punk of bands like The Ruts or The Damned, driven forward by a relentless bassline and vocalist Noah Johnson’s gravelly barking delivery. With the band hailing from the steelworking industry town of Barrow-In-Furness, it’s not hard to see how the band’s working class surroundings color the track’s bleak message, with the band delivering a ferocious critique of systemic tyranny, austerity, and brutal exploitation. But for as strong as the track is on its own, the soul of this kind of punk music lives onstage. The band gives a taste of what’s in store when live shows return with the accompanying live video, taken from a hometown gig at Barrow Underground Music Society.

The band says of the track, “Tutankhamun is a brutal look at ruthless leaders on a broad spectrum. It takes ideologies and tyrannical occurrences to a face-value and over-exaggerated standpoint, labelling them as they are and not what they seem to be. Stopping at nothing, the protagonist in the lyrics will do anything to make himself more powerful, ruling “I’ll kill your husband if it means that you’ll abide”. It’s a clear over-exaggeration with a hint of an almost numbing feeling towards the consequences of his actions.”

They continue saying, “The live video for Tutankhamun is comprised of footage of our hometown gig at Barrow Underground Music Society, affectionately known as BUMS. The video was taken by a fan in the audience and edited by film maker Reco Real. The footage is a typical example of our high energy live performances which sees our vocalist, Noah, take his energy into the mosh pit to engage with the audience. This always stirs a great response where the audience become totally connected with the band. Noah’s random ventures off stage can happen at any time and create a great sense of euphoria within the crowd. This can cause a shock when, on rare occasion, first timers to a ‘Liars’ gig experience Noah’s crowd visit on the very first song…”

Check out the video below and watch for the EP Of Self, out June 18th via Neoprima Music.

