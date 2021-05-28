News

Premiere: The Roof Dogs Debut New Video For “Summer In Algeria” “Summer In Algeria” Out Now Via Broom Closet Records

Photography by Tristan Huygen



For most bands, moving to a city like Chicago is a big step, offering the chance to get your name out on a thriving local scene. For rising indie rock outfit The Roof Dogs though, things didn’t go to plan, with the band moving to the city from Columbus, Ohio only months before the pandemic began. Fortunately, the band has stayed busy, releasing their latest single, “Summer in Algeria,” along with the song’s B-side, “Devotion,” as a 7” with Broom Closet Records. Now the band is back, sharing their new music video for “Summer in Algeria,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Summer in Algeria” sees the band going down a new art punk direction, with the band yelping and howling over driving proto punk guitars and syncopated rock and roll rhythms. With the addition of some wild synth passages, wiry guitar leads, and savage soloing, the track becomes a fiery punk ripper with enough creative left turns to keep it feeling fresh. The band also have spent the time in quarantine learning to write, edit, and direct their own music videos, a new skill they show off on the “Summer in Algeria” video, recorded DIY at home.

As the band explains, “‘Summer in Algeria’ features the band as bored travel agents at a dead-end job. The band is slowly brought to life by the ring of the telephone, a sound they thought they might never hear. We turned an apartment into a dilapidated travel agency for a day and a half, thanks to our co-star Patrick and his roommates. We had not practiced as a band for months, and this was the first time we had all been in the same room doing anything creative in a long time. Luckily, our good friend Tristan (of the Bascinets) was there to direct, shoot the video, and keep things moving as we had one day to get everything filmed with everyone’s wonky schedules during covid.”

