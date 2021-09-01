News

Premiere: The Shivas Debut New Single "My Baby Don't" Feels So Good // Feels So Bad Coming September 24 via Tender Loving Empire

Photography by Eirinn Lou Riggs



Earlier this summer Portland psych surf quartet The Shivas returned, announcing the release of their forthcoming seventh full-length record, Feels So Good // Feels So Bad. Like many other bands, The Shivas had just released a new record when COVID-19 hit, their 2019 album Dark Thoughts. Since it quickly became clear that live music wasn’t coming back in 2020, the band returned to the studio, putting together another tight set of upbeat surf rock and playful psych pop reveries.

The band have been steadily sharing new singles from the record this year, most recently with August’s “Undone.” Now the band are back again with another new single, “My Baby Don’t,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“My Baby Don’t” is another dose of sunny surf rock from the band, hitting on the exact balance of driving rhythms, fuzzy guitar tone, and catchy melodies The Shivas have mastered over the years. Though the band are likely most famous for their explosive live show, “My Baby Don’t” translates the genuine vibrant joy of the live experience into the studio, bringing the band’s ‘60s garage rock roots, sharp pop vocal harmonies, and fervent performances along for the ride.

Guitarist/singer Jared Molyneux says of the accompanying video, “‘My Baby Don’t’ was shot by our dear friend Claude Cardenas (AKA Yr First Crush). During a time in which we couldn’t tour, we took a road trip around rural Oregon, filming along the way. Normally on tour, we always see so many interesting or intriguing things by the side of the road and rarely (if ever) have time to pull over to take a closer look. Now that we didn’t have to rush to a show, we had all the time in the world to indulge.

With the pandemic still looming, but all of us fully vaccinated, we piled into the van and aimed for sparsely populated, out-of-the-way places that - while largely unknown to many - are iconic to some of those who have taken the time to get way out there for a look around. We searched for routes far away from any major freeway, taking old highways through tiny towns heading south and then east from Portland.

Along the way there was a lot - cliffs and tunnels in Mosier, falls at Bridal Veil, an abandoned church in Grass Valley (Oregon), weird scenes in Antelope (former home of a famous cult), Shaniko, a tiny old west train stop town on a long-defunct line. Eventually, we arrived at the Painted Hills and John Day Fossil Beds where we spent most of our time. Beyond that we headed onto gravel roads where there were no signs or cell service, eventually winding up on top of a mountain in Greenhorn (highest and smallest town in Oregon), that leg of the trip coming complete with the most legitimate UFO sighting of any of our lives.

To me, this song is about the magic of finding those few people in your life with whom you really connect and feel a common sense of understanding and belonging. Kristin had suggested “a love letter to the band” as a concept for this music video, and getting into a van with some of my favorite people to go see a small and obscure corner of the world seemed fitting. We hope you enjoy.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for Feels So Good // Feels So Bad, coming September 24 via Tender Loving Empire.

