Premiere: The Wandering Hearts Debut New Single "On Our Way" The Wandering Hearts Coming August 6th

Photography by Shane McCauly



UK-based folk outfit The Wandering Hearts found themselves quickly gathering acclaim in the thriving UK folk scene with their 2018 album, Wild Silence. Now, three years later, the band is returning with another set of folk and Americana offerings on their sophomore self-titled album. The band has steadily been sharing new singles from the record this year and are back tomorrow with their latest release, “On Our Way.”

“On Our Way” quickly stands up as one of the band’s most anthemic efforts yet, opening with swelling group vocals and strident marches of percussion that make a return on the hook-laden chorus. The band’s instrumentation recalls the fervent power of Jade Bird or The Lumineers coupled with the steadfast pop sensibilities of Fleetwood Mac, making for an irresistible combination. Most especially, “On Our Way” exudes relentless positivity with the band’s marriage of heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting and instantly memorable hooks bolstering the song’s wholesome message.

The band says of the track, “This song is about friendship, reassurance, and support. Making a positive move forward and helping each other up. You’ve been picked up before and now it’s your turn to do the same. We take it in turns to lift each other up.”

Check the song out below and watch for The Wandering Hearts, due out August 6th.

