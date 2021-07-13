News

Premiere: Tom Ashbrook Debuts New Single “We Begin” New Album Solitudes Due Out July 16th

Photography by Jodie Canwell



Liverpool-based composer, producer, and musician Tom Ashbrook is sharing his new album Solitudes later this week. Ashbrook’s latest record rushes between contemplative ambient soundscapes and illustrious orchestral heights, mixing together contemporary synth production and classical orchestral composition. Now, Ashbrook returns today with the final single from the album, “We Begin,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“We Begin” brings Ashbrook’s production talents and ear for cinematic drama to the forefront. After opening on strident staccato string sections, the track steadily unfolds into a stunning blend of contemporary and classical composition. Warm analog synths join the mix, bolstering the track’s filmic drama with hints of electronic nuances.

Ashbrook says of the new single, “This arrangement is really special to me and brings back lots of memories of time I spent in Australia. It’s all about a journey, musically and emotionally. Since I had the ideas for the melody, the track has been through so many changes and forms which coincides with its meaning; new beginnings and changes. I wanted to create this feeling of enduring positivity by moving a subtly changing ostinato that would morph over time and build to create the feeling of change and adaptation. It’s almost like the grand finale to the album and a personal thank you to everyone who has helped me through this incredible journey.”

Check out the song below and watch for Solitudes, due out July 16th.