News

All





Premiere: Twin Rains Shares New Single “The Evil That You Know (Let It Go)” Watch the Accompanying Visualizer Below

Photography by Phil Baljeu

Toronto-based outfit Twin Rains tend to take their time crafting their glimmering dream pop gems. Bandmates Jay Merrow and Christine Stoesser debuted in 2016 with their album, Automatic Hand, and returned in 2021 with their atmospheric sophomore effort, Unreal City. Since then, the pair brought on drummer Greg Smith and shared two new standalone singles in 2023, “You’re The Only One” and “Laws of the Universe” before reemerging last month with their latest effort, “Quick Sickness.” Today, they’re sharing another new track, “The Evil That You Know (Let It Go),” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Evil That You Know” ups the energy after the lithe gossamer sheen of their previous single, kicking off in a layered rush of percussion and guitars. Danceable is likely not the first word you’d associate with a dream pop song, but Smith laces an infectious energy to his drumming, the kind that makes you want to lose yourself in the grooves and stormy guitar tones. Stoesser’s vocals offer a luminous counterpoint to the shoegaze-tinged tumult, twirling above the chaos until the track settles briefly into a delicate, synth-laden break. In its final moments, the track fully descends into a wild climactic blaze, letting all of the built-up tension release in a tremendous flare of guitar soloing.

“This tune started as a wall of sound of guitars and drums that felt like a loud thunderstorm, so the synthy break was created to mimic the calmness of the storm’s eye,” says Merrow. “It ended up really working and now my favourite moment is when the storm crashes back in for the final chorus.”

Stoesser continues, saying “This song—and a lot of our work, actually—examines self-deception. I don’t think I’ll ever run out of things to say on that subject.” Lyrically, it meditates on the decision to accept the things that we know hurt us, holding on to them for their familiarity: “You choose the evil that you know / Keep watching the same show / Feel familiar in its hold / No plans to let it go.”

Check out the song and accompanying visualizer below. “The Evil That You Know” is out everywhere on May 6th.

<p>