News

All





Premiere: Virginity Debuts New Single “IamYOUareMEtoo” New LP POPMORTEM Coming Soon Via Smartpunk Records





Central Florida punk outfit Virginity made their debut back in 2019 with With Time, acting largely as a showcase for frontman Casey Crawford’s talents for explosive performances and relatable, angst-ridden songwriting. The band’s upcoming follow-up POPMORTEM is billed as both a more exploratory and more collaborative effort, a new dimension the band revealed with their excellently titled single “Nosferattitude (The Vampire Song).” Now the band is back with the second single from the record, “IamYouareMEtoo,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Virginity has already shown quite the talent for writing irresistible hooks, but they also are equally capable of pulling off instantly quotable turns of phrase. “IamYOUareMEtoo” has one of their best yet, as Crawford lampoons narcissistic songwriters and even pokes fun at himself. “I’m sorry every song I write about you/Is really about me” Crawford confesses on the hook, leading the band in the relentlessly catchy chorus before fully diving into a tongue-in-cheek rant over the track’s towering climax.

Crawford says of the track “IamYOUareMEtoo started out as sincere love song about my wife. I remember trying to write a song about her for our EP, Death to the Party, called “Can I Borrow Your Mistakes”, and I intended it to be a sweet song, but it really came off more like me shitting on myself. I literally told her “sorry every song I write about you is really about me”, which wound up being the chorus to this song. So then this tune quickly became (as many songs on POPMORTEM did) about songwriting.

I was sort of thinking about how so many love songs really say more about the person writing them than the person it’s about. That struck me as a kind of funny idea. So I decided to lean into that energy, which led to this very narcissistic tune. It’s almost like playing a character at a certain point—especially when we get to the end and it’s this full-on self-centered asshole just yelling. There’s less and less of me as the song progresses.

Also, just the orchestration of the end was so fun to make. Huge props to our drummer/producer, Jim. The last minute of that song is really a testament to what an incredible producer he is. The entire time I was just thinking, “like, how the fuck are we gonna do this live?” It’s no less than 9 or 10 guitar tracks and a so, so many vocal tracks. At the end of the day I just hope people don’t take it seriously. It’s supposed to be a kind of silly song, even if it is also trying to make a little bit of a point.”

Check out the song below and watch for POPMORTEM, coming soon via Smartpunk Records.