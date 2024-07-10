News

All





Premiere: We Are The Willows Share New Single “Forgiveness / Forgetness” New LP IV Out August 29th via Youngbloods

Minneapolis-based art pop outfit We Are the Willows have fashioned a series of expansive and exploratory projects, first with their 2016 two-part concept album, Picture (Portrait), and then with their 2020 album Who We Are & Where We Are Now. In 2023 the band shared a series of three EPs, Now That I’m Older, Deep Breaths, and Everything Changed, and this year they are following with another new LP, IV, due out on August 29th.

The record’s title acts as a nod to Inside Voices, the side project from lead singer/songwriter Peter Miller and Hilary James. Originally, the album began as a collaboration between Miller and James, with the pair cobbling together songs live onstage using only drums, cello, and loops. Miller and James began recording the album with sound engineer Brian Joseph (Sufjan Stevens, Bon Iver) in 2019, but set it aside in the following years. Later, Miller returned to the record’s experimental concept with We Are the Willows, crafting the songs that make up IV.

Accompanying the news of the record, the band have also shared a listen to the lead single, “Forgiveness / Forgetness,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Forgiveness / Forgetness” encapsulates the band’s singular improvisatory style, offering a track that turns between entrancing loops, expressive vocal stylings, and rushing tides of instrumentation. The track begins on a sparse guitar line, introducing its looping central melody. Soon after Miller’s falsetto vocals enter, repeating the song’s only lyric like a mantra: “Your love is all in my head.” These melodic elements make up the track’s foundations but the band quickly spirals in wild new directions, coloring the mix with cascading drum fills, off-kilter guitar lines, and idiosyncratic vocal tones.

Miller says of the track, “Improvisation is at the heart of this song and all the songs on this record. I’ve never worked that way with lyrics.

These words came to me and felt right. I kept singing them. They’ve started making sense over time. There’s something strange about the “forget” part of the phrase, “forgive and forget”. To me, remembering is an important part of forgiving. I suspect that the act of forgiving is an ongoing endeavor, requiring that you remember what was done and continue to forgive it.”

Check out the song and video below. IV is out everywhere on August 29th via Youngbloods.

<p>