Premiere: Wednesday Shares New Single "How Can You Live If You Can't Love How Can You If You Do" New LP Twin Plagues Coming August 13th on Orindal Records





Asheville’s indie rock rising stars Wednesday originally began as a solo outfit from band leader Karly Hartzman, but their permanent line-up quickly solidified with their 2020 full-band debut, I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone. This year, the band has quickly followed up that record with a set of raw and jagged new cuts from their upcoming sophomore record, Twin Plagues, due out August 13th on Orindal Records.

The band has already shown off their gnarled, ‘90s-indebted style with their latest singles, “Handsome Man,” “Cody’s Only,” and “One More Last One.” Now the band is back with a more subdued cut: their new single “How Can You Live If You Can’t Love How Can You If You Do,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Unlike the squalling feedback and buzzsaw guitars of their earlier singles, “How Can You Live…” leans into the band’s latent country influences, which often can be found bursting just underneath the surface of their music. Here these influences jump to the fore with keening pedal steel and gently ambling acoustic tones, proving the band doesn’t need to lean on their ‘90s influences to craft a stellar song. The more stripped-back presentation lets the band’s impeccable melodies shine, offering up an absolutely beautiful trip into a love-soaked nostalgic reverie.

Hartzman describes the song in fittingly simple terms: “A Big Star-esque love song concocted around a James Baldwin quote from Another Country. One of the only books I’ve read twice.“

Listen to the song and watch the accompanying video below. Twin Plagues is due out August 13th on Orindal Records.

Tour Dates:

July 22, 2021- Asheville, NC @ American Vinyl Co. (w/ Manas)

August 4, 2021- Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (w/ Beach Bunny & Earth Dad)

August 13, 2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway (Headlining w/The Glow and Margaret Sword)

August 28, 2021- Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle (album release show w/ Chaos Control, Secret Shame & Charli Jasper)

Sept 3, 2021- Chicago, IL @ The Hideout (w/ Dan Wriggins & Advance Base)