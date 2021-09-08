News

Premiere: Wildflower Debuts New Single “Dogs Breath” New LP The Ocean Rose Coming September 10th via Night Bloom Records

Photography by Ty Ueda



Later this week, indie folk outfit Wildflower is releasing their sophomore album, The Ocean Rose, their latest collection of ‘70s tinged folk pop. Their new album is a quintessential road trip record, inspired equally by the deep nostalgia and the natural beauty of the Maine coastline and by the untold promises held out west in California. The band has already shared two singles from the record, “Golden” and “Greetings from California,” and today they’re back with one final taste of the record with their new song, “Dogs Breath.”

“Dogs Breath” is a sunny and heartfelt ode to living in the moment, breathing in all of the beauty and joy of the present. Softly keening melodies and plaintive harmonies carry the song, awash in sweet nostalgia and contemplative lyricism. The result is starkly beautiful and powerfully vital, an openhearted pastoral reverie that leaves a gentle but indelible impression.

Frontman Adrian O’Barr explains of the track, “‘Dog’s Breath’ is, in many ways, the emotional center point of The Ocean Rose. It is about a house my wife and I used to live in on a little island on the coast of Maine where many of the album’s songs were written. An ode to the simple pleasures of home, it is also a reckoning with the ever-present current of change that runs through our lives; feeling a cold breeze in late Summer and knowing Fall is coming; soaking in all the sweetness of days and knowing they will not be endless. It is essentially a love song to the present moment.”

Check out the song below and watch for The Ocean Rose, coming September 10th via Night Bloom Records.

<a href="https://wildflowerforever.bandcamp.com/album/the-ocean-rose">The Ocean Rose by Wildflower</a>

