 Proper. Share New Song “Zuko Alone” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 2nd, 2021  
Subscribe

Proper. Share New Song “Zuko Alone”

Tour With Glass Beach and Home is Where Begins This Fall, UK Tour Set for Spring 2022

Sep 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nikki Austin-Garlington
Bookmark and Share


Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared a new song titled “Zuko Alone.” Later this year, they will tour with indie rock bands Glass Beach and Home is Where, with their own set of UK tour dates set for Spring 2022. Listen to “Zuko Alone” and check out the band’s tour dates below.

Fronman Erik Garlington speaks about his band’s new song, inspired by the titular character of Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender, in a press release: “Seeing his journey from a hot-headed kid fixated on a goal to an empathic leader who trusts himself really spoke to me. It’s just nice to take a step back from writing about my life and dive into fiction writing.”

In 2019, the band released their sophomore album, I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, on Big Scary Monsters. Last year, they shared the song “Don’t.”

Read our interview with the band from last year.

2021 US Tour Dates:

Nov 13 Trunk Space Phoenix, AZ (w/ Glass Beach)
Nov 15 Cactus House Odessa, TX (w/ Glass Beach)
Nov 16 Ruins Dallas, TX (w/ Glass Beach)
Nov 17 Mohawk Austin, TX (w/ Glass Beach)
Nov 19 Archetype Jacksonville, FL (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)
Nov 20 Purgatory Atlanta, GA (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)
Nov 21 Pie Shop Washington, DC (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)
Nov 23 PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)
Nov 24 Zone One at Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)
Nov 26 Big Room Bar Columbus, OH (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)

2022 UK Tour Dates:

Apr 4 Leeds Lending Rooms
Apr 5 Leicester Firebug
Apr 6 Bristol Exchange Basement
Apr 7 London Shacklewell Arms
Apr 9 Sheffield Sidney & Matilda
Apr 11 Birmingham Dead Wax
Apr 12 Glasgow Hug and Pint
Apr 14 Cardiff The Moon
Apr 15 Southampton Heartbreakers
Apr 16 Manchester Punk Fest

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent