Proper. Share New Song “Zuko Alone” Tour With Glass Beach and Home is Where Begins This Fall, UK Tour Set for Spring 2022

Photography by Nikki Austin-Garlington



Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared a new song titled “Zuko Alone.” Later this year, they will tour with indie rock bands Glass Beach and Home is Where, with their own set of UK tour dates set for Spring 2022. Listen to “Zuko Alone” and check out the band’s tour dates below.

Fronman Erik Garlington speaks about his band’s new song, inspired by the titular character of Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender, in a press release: “Seeing his journey from a hot-headed kid fixated on a goal to an empathic leader who trusts himself really spoke to me. It’s just nice to take a step back from writing about my life and dive into fiction writing.”

In 2019, the band released their sophomore album, I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, on Big Scary Monsters. Last year, they shared the song “Don’t.”

Read our interview with the band from last year.

2021 US Tour Dates:

Nov 13 Trunk Space Phoenix, AZ (w/ Glass Beach)

Nov 15 Cactus House Odessa, TX (w/ Glass Beach)

Nov 16 Ruins Dallas, TX (w/ Glass Beach)

Nov 17 Mohawk Austin, TX (w/ Glass Beach)

Nov 19 Archetype Jacksonville, FL (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)

Nov 20 Purgatory Atlanta, GA (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)

Nov 21 Pie Shop Washington, DC (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)

Nov 23 PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)

Nov 24 Zone One at Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)

Nov 26 Big Room Bar Columbus, OH (w/ Glass Beach, Home is Where)

2022 UK Tour Dates:

Apr 4 Leeds Lending Rooms

Apr 5 Leicester Firebug

Apr 6 Bristol Exchange Basement

Apr 7 London Shacklewell Arms

Apr 9 Sheffield Sidney & Matilda

Apr 11 Birmingham Dead Wax

Apr 12 Glasgow Hug and Pint

Apr 14 Cardiff The Moon

Apr 15 Southampton Heartbreakers

Apr 16 Manchester Punk Fest

