Purity Ring Share Eerie Video for New Song “soshy” WOMB Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Carson Davis Brown



Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) have shared an eerie video for their new song titled “soshy.” It is the first release from the duo’s very own label The Fellowship. The video, directed by Carson Davis Brown, features old black-and-white 8mm film camera footage. Check it out below.

James cryptically states in a press release regarding the song and video: “A wraith to descend the summer stairs with. Film by Carson Davis Brown, a visage under water and over the super 8. Featuring Doris in 1935.”

The duo’s most recent album, WOMB, came out last year on 4AD. It was their first album since 2015’s Another Eternity, and featured the songs “stardew,” “peacefall,” “pink lightning,” “i like the devil,” and “sinew.”

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

