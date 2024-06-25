News

Ratboys Announce New Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Some Are Co-Headlining Dates with Palehound The Window Out Now via Topshelf

Photography by Emilio Herce

Chicago indie rockers Ratboys have announced some new U.S. tour dates for this fall in honor of their latest album, The Window, which was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2023 list. Some are co-headlining dates with Palehound and Ducks Ltd. will support a couple of shows. The new dates go down this November. Check out all of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Read our the interview with Ratboys on The Window here and read our rave review of the album here.

Ratboys—composed of members Julia Steiner (guitar, vocals), Dave Sagan (guitar), Marcus Nuccio (drums), and Sean Neumann (bass)—ventured to Seattle to work with producer Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Foxing) when making The Window. The album was almost fully crafted before heading into the studio, but Walla pushed the band to expand their vision, adding unexpected instruments such as rototoms, talkboxes, and fiddles.

Ratboys previously shared various singles from the album: “It’s Alive” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Black Earth, WI” (which also made our Songs of the Week list), “The Window” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Morning Zoo” (again a Songs of the Week pick).

Also read our 2021 interview with Ratboys.

Ratboys Tour Dates:

Fri. June 28 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre &

Sat. June 29 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Thu. July 11 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

Fri. July 12 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

Sat. July 13 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %

Sun. July 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether % SOLD OUT

Mon. July 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %

Thu. July 18 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay % SOLD OUT

Fri. July 19 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre %

Sat. July 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren %

Mon. July 22 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. %

Tue. July 23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom %

Wed. July 24 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater %

Fri. July 26 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater %

Sat. July 27 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion %

Mon. July 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

Fri. Aug. 2 - Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre %

Sat. Aug. 3 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival

Sat. Aug. 10 - Carnation, WA @ THING Festival

Thu. Nov. 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown

Fri. Nov. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Sat. Nov. 9 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB ∞

Mon. Nov. 11 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis $

Wed. Nov. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts $

Fri. Nov. 15 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat. Nov. 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw $

Tue. Nov. 19 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe

Wed. Nov. 20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Thu. Nov. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Fri. Nov. 22 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

Sat. Nov. 23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Fri. Nov. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ∞



& w/ Water From Your Eyes

^ supporting The Decemberists + Head And The Heart

% supporting The Decemberists

∞ w/ Ducks Ltd.

$ co-headlining w/ Palehound

<a href="https://ratboys.bandcamp.com/album/the-window">The Window by Ratboys</a>

