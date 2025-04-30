News

Real Estate Announce B-Sides and Rarities Collection, Share Video for New Song “Pink Sky” The Wee Small Hours: B-Sides and Other Detritus 2011 - 2025 Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Wil Weiss

Real Estate have announced a new B-sides and rarities collection, The Wee Small Hours: B-Sides and Other Detritus 2011 - 2025, and shared a new song from it, “Pink Sky,” via a music video. The album is due out this Friday via Domino. Below, check out the single, followed by the collection’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Real Estate is Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar), and Sammi Niss (drums).

Courtney had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Pink Sky’ was among the batch of songs we brought to Nashville to record for our album Daniel. Somehow it didn’t end up getting recorded, because it wasn’t totally finished, and it also just didn’t seem to play well with the others. About 18 months later, when we were in San Francisco to play Outside Lands, we recorded this and a cover of Elton John’s ‘Daniel’ in a few hours at Tiny Telephone in Oakland. A cool alternate title for the song could be ‘Mystik Spiral,’ like the band from Daria.”

Of the compilation, Courtney says: “This is something we’ve talked about doing for a while now: a compilation of non-album tracks with a title, subtitle, and maybe throw a span of years in there to make it official-sounding. The title comes from the lyrics to an unreleased song we recorded during the Atlas sessions at Wilco’s loft in Chicago back in 2013, which in turn references a great Frank Sinatra record. This feels to us like a worthy addition to the catalog and we hope you all love it.”

It includes covers of songs by The Strokes, The Nerves, Television, and Elton John, as well as original songs.

Real Estate’s last album was 2024’s Daniel. Daniel followed 2020’s The Main Thing album and 2021’s Half a Human EP.

Check out our interview with Real Estate on The Main Thing.

The Wee Small Hours: B-Sides and Other Detritus 2011-2025 Tracklist:

1. Pink Sky

2. Exactly Nothing

3. Barely Legal

4. In My Car

5. Two Part, Part Two

6. Paper Dolls

7. Blue Lebaron

8. Days

9. The Chancellor

10. Recreation

11. Daniel

12. Two Part

